CMPD request looks for big expansion of body-worn cameras

Monday night Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are expected to request Charlotte City Council members to approve nearly $680,000 to buy 1800 new body-worn cameras.

Nearly two years ago, the Council approved the purchase of 1400 cameras for patrol officers. The new request would also assign body-worn cameras to special tactical divisions like SWAT, supply cameras to be worn by officers during special events, and during an officer’s secondary employment.

The contract agreement is with Taser International, which supplied the current lot of cameras, plus equipment, video storage and maintenance.

The request comes as part of a greater effort to build community trust and show transparency from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Last year, Chief Kerr Putney said he supported an expansion of the program.

Community activists pushed for the initial purchase of body-worn cameras in 2015. Later, the push was expanded to include officers who interact with citizens beyond just the patrol divisions.

Currently, state law requires a court order for CMPD to release footage from the body-worn cameras. After criticism and protests following September’s fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by a CMPD officer, Chief Putney released video within a week before the law went into effect.

He has since sought the court-ordered release of other body-worn camera video in an effort to be more transparent while balancing the weight of an investigation with community concerns.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.







