Panthers re-sign defensive end Wes Horton

Defensive end Wes Horton was re-signed by the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Monday.

Horton played 11 games with 10 starts for Carolina last year. The Panthers report Horton recorded 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Horton, a potential unrestricted free agent, has played his entire NFL career with the Panthers. He joined the team in 2013 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Southern California.

"He has started 27-of-45 regular season games played in four NFL seasons, totaling 55 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 23 quarterback pressures, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one pass defensed," the Panthers report.

