Police: Man tells children 'I am going to take you' in Belmont attempted kidnapping

Several children reported being nearly kidnapped by a man with white hair in Belmont Friday evening.

Police say several children around six years old were playing near River Loop Road around 6 p.m. when a man drove up. The children said the man winked at them and said "I am going to take you," police say.

The children ran off and told an adult.

Dorothy Young has young grandchildren who visit her. She said this incident makes her even more aware of her surroundings.

"Now I'll never go in the house and leave my grandkids out here. And I won't send them up the road nowhere unless I take them," Young said.

Young said something like this has never happened in the neighborhood.

One neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said this kind of incident can happen anywhere.

"Everyone thinks, 'well, it won't happen in my neighborhood,' but it don't matter what neighborhood, or where you live. This type of thing can happen," the neighbor said.

The person wanted in the case is described as a white man in his 50s with white hair and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and driving an older green Buick Century with a faded hood and trunk.

The car also had missing hubcaps and possibly a South Carolina registration plate.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.?

