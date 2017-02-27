Local dentist offers free care to patients who were laid off at Lowe’s

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/Charlotte Observer) - A local dentist is offering free dental care to patients who were recently laid off at Lowe’s.

Late last week, Christopher Roberts at Brushy Mountain Dental in Wilkesboro wrote on the office’s Facebook page that Lowe’s is the reason his family moved to the area – his father worked for the home improvement retailer until his retirement. Given the connection, Roberts said that established patients affected by the recent layoffs will receive preventive dental care at no cost for the next six months.

A representative from the office said Roberts has “hundreds of Lowe’s employees as patients.” Last week, Lowe’s laid off 430 workers at the company headquarters in Mooresville, 70 support staffers in Wilkesboro and about 25 corporate support positions in other facilities across the U.S.

“Because Lowe’s has been good to me, my family, and my business, I want to offer to help those who have recently lost their jobs at Lowe’s and extend dental care benefits to you while you look for new employment,” Roberts wrote.

Roberts also offered his condolences: “I’ve heard the fear in your voices, the uneasiness and worry about not knowing what tomorrow brings, and I’ve seen the weariness in your eyes.”

Established patients who are interested in the offer can call the office at (336) 667-9991 and talk to Roberta or Adrienne by Feb. 28.

The most recent layoffs amount to less than 1 percent of Lowe’s 285,000 employees company-wide. The latest job changes come about a month after Lowe’s cut about 2,400 full-time positions across its U.S. footprint as part of a rollout of a new store staffing model.