Teen charged in weekend Lancaster shooting

A teen was arrested in a weekend shooting in Lancaster over the weekend.

Police say officers were called to Springs Memorial Hospital around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting victim. An 18-year-old told police she was turning into the Carolina Court Apartment complex when she was shot in her shoulder.

Zion Twitty, 18, was identified as a suspect during the investigation. Twitty was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

"As bad it was, we are fortunate that her injuries do not appear to be life threatening and we are hopeful for her recovery," Interim Chief Scott Grant said.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.