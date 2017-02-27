Fire destroys Burke Co. home, smoke detector saves two men inside

Junior Shuford says there is no question about it. If a smoke detector had not sounded in his mobile home Sunday night, both he and his stepfather Buford Young would have been trapped by flames.

"It saved our lives, it really did," Shuford said.

The two had gone back to their bedrooms at both ends of the home about 10 p.m. when the alarm in the living room sounded. The smoke detector was right above a wood stove and usually went off from time to time when the stove's door was opened.

At first, both men thought the other was adding wood.

"But something told me to go take a look," said Junior, and when he did he saw smoke inside and flames out the window.

It turns out the vent from the stove had caught fire outside and flames had spread along one side of the home before smoke and fire made its way inside and set off the alarm.

Buford says he heard Junior yell "Trailer's on fire, get out!"

Both did, and within seconds the home was engulfed, a trailer next door was starting to burn and a camper out back was also on fire.

Chief Brand Lingerfelt of Icard Township Fire Department said if not for the smoke detector sounding the alarm "the two men may not have made it out."

The Chief says everyone needs to have at least one smoke detector in their home and with daylight saving time coming, folks need to check their batteries and the system itself.

"Make sure they are working," he said. If not, replace the device or contact your local fire department. Many have programs to help people install new alarms.

As for Buford and Junior, they lost most everything they had. Family and friends and the Red Cross are all helping them out.

