Elizabeth Domino's Pizza robbed

A Domino's Pizza restaurant in Charlotte's Elizabeth area was robbed early Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were called to the robbery at the Domino's in the 1400 block of E 4th Street around 2:57 a.m.

"One person may have minor injuries from the incident," police say.

So far, no arrests have been made.

