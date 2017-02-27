Elizabeth Domino's Pizza robbed - | WBTV Charlotte

Elizabeth Domino's Pizza robbed

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A Domino's Pizza restaurant in Charlotte's Elizabeth area was robbed early Monday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were called to the robbery at the Domino's in the 1400 block of E 4th Street around 2:57 a.m. 

"One person may have minor injuries from the incident," police say. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

