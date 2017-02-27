Police chase, crash involving stolen vehicle shuts down part of Tuckaseegee Road

Two people are in custody following a police chase and crash in west Charlotte Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they located a stolen vehicle around 2:30 a.m. on West Boulevard near Wilmore. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but say the driver refused to pull over, leading to a chase.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the 5000 block of Tuckaseegee Road, shutting the area down near Mulberry Pond Drive.

Two people, whose names have not been released, were taken into custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.