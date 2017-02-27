Man killed in Shelby officer-involved shooting identified

A man killed after exchanging gunfire with officers in Shelby early Monday morning has been identified by police as 27-year-old Joey J. Bridges, Jr.

Shelby police say officers were attempting to serve a felony warrant on Bridges at a home on S. Dekalb Street around 12:55 a.m. when a confrontation ensued.

Gunshots were exchanged and Bridges was struck. Police say Bridges was pronounced dead on scene.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

No officer names have been released.

