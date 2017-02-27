Motivational MVP: Jamey Harlow

This week's MVP is Parkwood High School cheerleading coach Jamey Harlow. She is being recognized nationally by the Positive Coaching Alliance for her local contributions to the lives of the young people she influences. Jamey recently was award with the PCA Double-Goal Coach award.

Out of 2,000 candidates, 50 coaches are chosen as National winners, and Coach Harlow is the only winner from North Carolina, and the only cheerleading coach to win this year.

This award is particularly important because PCA (Positive Coaching Alliance) is a national organization dedicated to creating a positive, character-building youth sports culture. The Double-Goal Coach®, strives to win while also pursuing the more important goal of teaching life lessons through sports.

She coached cheerleading for 18 years and currently serves as coach at Parkwood High School in Union County. Since her arrival at Parkwood three years ago, her team has won the NCHSAA Commissioner's Cup (for community service) and placed second in the State at the NCHSAA Cheerleading State Championships (for their cheerleading skills).

