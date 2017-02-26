Two pedestrians struck, one hurt in Charlotte's Raintree neighborhood

Of the two pedestrians hit in a south Charlotte neighborhood Sunday afternoon, one was taken to the hospital.

The incident happened in the Raintree neighborhood on Four Mile Creek Road after 5 p.m.

The person who called 911 reportedly told police that two people were unloading a truck when a vehicle hit them.

According to officers on scene, one of the adults hit decided not to go to the hospital. The other person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, according to MEDIC.

Police said the incident was under investigation.

