Could rapper have been target of uptown shootout?

Several national lifestyle websites – including The Source, XXL, Complex and BET – are reporting that one of the targets of the uptown Charlotte shootout that reportedly saw dozens of shots fired on Saturday evening may have been a rapper who goes by the stage name Young Dolph.

However, that’s not what the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are saying.

According to an official police statement, multiple apartment units and vehicles were struck, but no one was injured during the shootout that occurred just after 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Caldwell Street. “Several dozen” shell casings were found.

Police said no arrests have been made. They also said the incident was not related to any official CIAA-sanctioned events. When the Observer followed up to ask whether Young Dolph was involved, a public affairs officer for CMPD referred the Observer back to the original CMPD statement.

Beyond that, here’s what we know:

The 31-year-old rapper (nee Adolph Thornton Jr.) indeed was in Charlotte on Saturday night, for a hip-hop show that also was to feature 21 Savage and Migos; the artists were timing their appearances to take place during CIAA weekend, at Cameo Charlotte nightclub, but this was not an officially sanctioned CIAA event.

Meanwhile, in response to the various stories identifying Young Dolph as the target, Twitter has erupted with chatter, speculation (that the shootout stemmed from a beef Dolph had/has with rival rapper Yo Gotti, that Dolph’s vehicle was bulletproof) and memes, like this one:

Young dolph sticking his head out the window after the 100th shot was fired pic.twitter.com/xd836rHhZU — LkappaL (@TheRealLkappaL) February 26, 2017

And this one:

Young Dolph after the first 50 shots pic.twitter.com/TQC8dOiUUA — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) February 26, 2017

But it’s this image that raises questions about the veracity of the reports linking the artist to the incident:

Young Dolph's bullet-proof van was shot up over 100 times. pic.twitter.com/I6H5G8gCr8 — The Socket Denver ?? (@TheSocketTV) February 26, 2017

The photo also appears in a story about the shootout published on the website Drill King. What’s interesting about it is that the bullet-riddled Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and the mug shots of three men who “were arrested following a shootout that occurred early Sunday morning on Caldwell Street” weren’t taken this weekend.

Those photos all appear to come from a separate incident – an uptown shooting that took place last February. You can see the evidence on WBTV’s website, here.

It’s also unclear where the tip that Young Dolph’s vehicle was the target came from in the first place. The various hip-hop websites that published the stories cite Charlotte media reports but don’t name any sources confirming Dolph’s involvement.

For his part, Young Dolph has tweeted twice since the incident, and neither tweet reveals much information:

U loose?? — its DOLPHHHHHH! (@YoungDolph) February 26, 2017

2pac + Jay Z = DOLPH GABBANA ???? — its DOLPHHHHHH! (@YoungDolph) February 26, 2017

Based on replies to the first tweet, the social media world seems to be assuming that “U loose” is Dolph’s way of thumbing his nose at his assailants; however, neither he nor his management have released any sort of official statement acknowledging he was attacked in Charlotte.

A call to a number the Observer was told belonged to his booking agent went to voice mail, and the mailbox was full. No one answered the phone at Cameo nightclub, which is closed on Sundays.

And a spokesman for the CIAA tournament mentioned seeing the story on BET.com but had no further information, saying: “Young Dolph and whatever event he was slated to be at was an unsanctioned event.”

So for now, it’s a mystery.

The only thing that’s certain is this: Lots of bullets flew in uptown Saturday night, and if you have information about the shootout that could help police, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.