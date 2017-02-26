No one hurt in Gastonia house fire

The side of a house in Gastonia caught fire Sunday afternoon on Maxton Avenue.

According to Gastonia Fire Department officials, crews were called to the one-story home at 1:37 p.m. When they arrived, they said they could see smoke and flames coming from the side of the home.

Firefighters reportedly entered the home and didn't find any flames inside. The fire was contained outside and was put out in about 10 minutes.

No one was home when the fire started and no one was hurt.

Fire officials estimate that the fire caused about $10,000 in damage. They believe a malfunctioning wood stove caused the fire.

Officials recommend the following safety tips when using a wood burning stove in a residence:

Have a licensed company clean and inspect the chimney, wood stove, and piping of the stove annually. This is critical in maintaining the safety and performance of the stove. Install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in homes that use wood stoves. Combustible materials must be kept at least 3 feet away from the stove at all times. Never leave a wood stove unattended. Use only seasoned dry wood in the stove. Never burn trash. Never use gasoline or kerosene to light a wood stove fire. Keep children and pets away from the stove at all times. Dispose of the ashes after the fire has died out, by placing them in metal containers and disposing of them outdoors away from trees and plants.

