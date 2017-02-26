Kannapolis promotes 'Adopt-A-Street' program

The City of Kannapolis is promoting the Adopt-A-Street program as a great community service project and a way to keep the city clean.

The Adopt-a-Street program recognizes organizations who commit to clean a one mile section of street at least four times a year for two years.

Each organization is provided with equipment, a street sign that recognizes the organization, and a certificate of participation.

JDH Contracting recently committed to the Adopt-a-Street program and picked up trash for the first time on a Friday afternoon.

Their sign is up on Biscayne Drive in Kannapolis.

“We are honored to partner with the City of Kannapolis through the Adopt-a-Street program. This partnership affords JDH and its employees the opportunity to show our support for the wonderful community in which we live and work,” commented John (JD) Harris, Founder/CEO of JDH Contracting, Inc.

The City of Kannapolis appreciates their partnership, along with the other organizations that have adopted streets and are working to beautify the City.

If you, your business or organization would like to join the Adopt-a-Street program please contact Melissa Loveless at mloveless@kannapolisnc.gov or visit kannapolisnc.gov/adoptastreet.

