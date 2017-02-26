Rowan-Salisbury teachers receive $11,000 in mini-grants

The educational foundation for the Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Rowan Partners for Education, recently presented teachers with mini-grants valued at approximately $11,000.

The teachers were honored at a recent Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education meeting by RPE Co-Chairs Jon and Susan Steele. RPE members also visited the schools to present the grants to the teachers as students enthusiastically joined in the celebration.

These grants were made possible through RPE fund-raising efforts including a successful golf tournament, dinner and teacher showcase that occurred last fall.

The Rowan-Partners for Education educational foundation consists of members from across the community including representation from businesses, parents, former educators and faith-based partners along with district administrative support.

According to the press release, this "dynamic, energized group is excited to bring teachers extra learning tools to make teaching and learning extraordinary for our students. Stay tuned for more exciting news from RPE as this team makes it happen for Rowan-Salisbury teachers and students."

Recipients included: Brooklyn Bushon, China Grove Elementary, for JA Biz Town, Joanna Brown, Isenberg Elementary, for Let’s Get Virtual, Larry Persinger, Rockwell Elementary, for Dash & Dot, Lynn Bradley, Cleveland Elementary, for Virtual Reality Tablets & Headsets, Emily Shue, West Rowan Middle, for Makerspace, Theresa Pierce, Rowan Cabarrus Early College, for World History – Age of Exploration, Aaron Linker, China Grove Middle, for Coding with Drones, Josh Wells, District Level, for Material Inventory for Projects to Sell.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.