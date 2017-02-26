Panthers extend contract of defensive end Mario Addison

CHARLOTTE, NC (Jourdan Rodrigue/ The Charlotte Observer)- The Carolina Panthers announced the extension of defensive end Mario Addison’s contract through 2019, on Sunday afternoon.

The three-year deal is the first big free agent signing by the Panthers in 2017. Addison was a priority to get re-signed by Carolina as a free agent, as is defensive tackle Kawann Short. Short becomes a free agent upon the beginning of the new league year on March 9.

“Mario has shown he is one of the best emerging pass rushers in the league and he deserves this contract," general manager Dave Gettleman told Panthers.com. "He consistently affects the quarterback, and we envision an increased role for him in our defense. He's a pro in the way he approaches the game and brings an upbeat attitude to our locker room. We're thrilled he will continue his career with the Panthers.”

Addison was used situationally last season by the Panthers, but is confident he is an every-down defensive end.

Addison, who is about to turn 30, led the team in sacks in 2016 with 9.5 and has 22 over the course of three years.