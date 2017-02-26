Teen girl shot by masked men in Garner apartment

The string of fatal shootings during the Memorial Day weekend does have candidates weighing their campaign strategies.More >>
The string of fatal shootings during the Memorial Day weekend does have candidates weighing their campaign strategies.More >>
The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Industrial Center Circle and General Commerce Drive.More >>
The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Industrial Center Circle and General Commerce Drive.More >>
The double shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 3200 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road near Oregon Street.More >>
Officers arrived at the scene and found Andrews lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.More >>
The Union County Sheriff’s Office charged a mother in hiding with her young daughter with felony child abduction in mid-January despite the advice of a criminal law expert who advised otherwise.More >>
The Union County Sheriff’s Office charged a mother in hiding with her young daughter with felony child abduction in mid-January despite the advice of a criminal law expert who advised otherwise.More >>
The bond referendum, which would have to be approved by county commissioners for the November ballot, would pay for ten new schools, 12 major renovations, and replace six of the oldest schools in the district.More >>
The bond referendum, which would have to be approved by county commissioners for the November ballot, would pay for ten new schools, 12 major renovations, and replace six of the oldest schools in the district.More >>