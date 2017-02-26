Fire sparks in vacant Statesville home - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire sparks in vacant Statesville home

(Taylor Verrico | WBTV) (Taylor Verrico | WBTV)
STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

A fire sparked in a vacant home in Statesville Sunday afternoon.

The fire started before 12:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Newbern Avenue.

Fire officials have not said what caused the fire, and say it was under investigation.

No injuries have been reported from the scene.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly