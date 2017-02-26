Police release photos of accused shooter in east Charlotte 7-Eleven shooting

One person was seriously hurt in an east Charlotte shooting Sunday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooting happened in the 900 block of Eastway Drive at approximately 3:15 a.m. outside of a 7-Eleven in the 900 block of Eastway Drive.

According to police, an argument started outside of the gas station and one person was shot. The shooting victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

The suspect drove away from the scene in a gold Cadillac.

CMPD released photos of who they believe is responsible for the shooting. He is described as being a "light skinned" black man and approximately 5'9" with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

