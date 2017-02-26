Police release photos of accused shooter in east Charlotte 7-Eleven shooting

The bond referendum, which would have to be approved by county commissioners for the November ballot, would pay for ten new schools, 12 major renovations, and replace six of the oldest schools in the district.More >>
The bond referendum, which would have to be approved by county commissioners for the November ballot, would pay for ten new schools, 12 major renovations, and replace six of the oldest schools in the district.More >>
The Union County Sheriff’s Office charged a mother in hiding with her young daughter with felony child abduction in mid-January despite the advice of a criminal law expert who advised otherwise.More >>
The Union County Sheriff’s Office charged a mother in hiding with her young daughter with felony child abduction in mid-January despite the advice of a criminal law expert who advised otherwise.More >>
Connie Adele Eller, 28, was reported missing after she was last seen on Friday near a home on Emanuel Road in Rockwell.More >>
Connie Adele Eller, 28, was reported missing after she was last seen on Friday near a home on Emanuel Road in Rockwell.More >>
Matthew Fenner has accused Covington and four others of attacking him after a church meeting because he is gay.More >>
Matthew Fenner has accused Covington and four others of attacking him after a church meeting because he is gay.More >>
The City of Salisbury has acknowledged that threats of violence have been made over the upcoming release of the State Bureau of Investigation report into the officer-involved shooting of Ferguson Laurent, Jr., in Salisbury.More >>
The City of Salisbury has acknowledged that threats of violence have been made over the upcoming release of the State Bureau of Investigation report into the officer-involved shooting of Ferguson Laurent, Jr., in Salisbury.More >>