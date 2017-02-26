Man arrested, officers injured after being hit by car in uptown Charlotte

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer and an officer with Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) are recovering after being hit by a moving car.

A man has been arrested and charged in this incident.

According to investigators, officers from both agencies were conducting routine alcohol violation and contraband checks in the area of 6th and Caldwell streets in uptown Charlotte early Sunday morning.

As officers were questioning people about something found inside one vehicle, one person jumped in the car and began to drive off.

The car then hit a CMPD officer and an ALE officer. Shots were fired by ALE officers at the car but no one was hit by those shots.

Jerel Manvil Rhoades was arrested a short time later. He's being charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer causing serious injury, two counts of felony hit and run, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while impaired, reckless driving and hit-and-run.

Both officers were transported to the hospital but are expected to be OK. The CMPD officer appeared to suffer a leg injury, according to WBTV crews on the scene.

The State Bureau of Investigation will be brought in to review the shooting by the ALE officers.

The names of the officers have not been released.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Reibold at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

