Dozens of shots reportedly fired in uptown Charlotte

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reversed course late Friday afternoon and produced records requested by WBTV.More >>
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reversed course late Friday afternoon and produced records requested by WBTV.More >>
The City of Salisbury has acknowledged that threats of violence have been made over the upcoming release of the State Bureau of Investigation report into the officer-involved shooting of Ferguson Laurent, Jr., in Salisbury.More >>
The City of Salisbury has acknowledged that threats of violence have been made over the upcoming release of the State Bureau of Investigation report into the officer-involved shooting of Ferguson Laurent, Jr., in Salisbury.More >>
Police say an armed man went into the Circle K on Cleveland Avenue around 4:09 a.m. Tuesday and demanded money.More >>
Police say an armed man went into the Circle K on Cleveland Avenue around 4:09 a.m. Tuesday and demanded money.More >>
The double shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 3200 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road near Oregon Street.More >>
Officers arrived at the scene and found Andrews lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.More >>
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Laurel Point Apartments in Salisbury.More >>
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Laurel Point Apartments in Salisbury.More >>