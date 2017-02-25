Dozens of shots reportedly fired in uptown Charlotte

Around 100 gunshots were fired in uptown Charlotte Saturday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 6:39 p.m. along the 600 block of North Caldwell Street.

The area is near an apartment complex and officers say there were multiple vehicles hit, multiple apartment units struck, but no injuries have been reported.

Officers found two abandoned vehicles when they arrived.

Police say say a blue minivan rental involved crashed at 9th and Caldwell. Sources say the van had bullet holes and police recovered several guns inside.

The shooting took place in the road and did not occur in the apartment complex. Investigators say the shooting is not related to any official CIAA-sanctioned events.

Tangi Davis lives near where this shootout happened. A bullet went through one of her windows.

Davis said her daughter normally sits in the chair by that window, but fortunately, she was not sitting there at the time of the shootout.

"You hear over 100 rounds of bullets, it's not easy to sleep at night, so we haven't slept," Davis said.

This shootout happened near the area where parties for CIAA weekend were being held.

One woman who asked to remain anonymous was in her car when the shootout began. She drove away, and did not find out her car had been hit until Sunday morning.

"The shooters had no concern. They're just shooting at each other. It's just senseless," the woman said.

No one in custody at this time.

Police believe the shooting was a planned ambush attack, and are investigating whether a rapper linked to the shooting.

