Fire destroys vacant Salisbury house

Fire destroyed a vacant house in the 500 block of E. Liberty Street on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was noticed by neighbors just after 5:30 pm.

A huge plume of black smoke could be seen for miles and the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters from several departments responded, as well as the Rowan Rescue Squad.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

The 1228 square foot house was built in 1965, according to property records.

No injuries were reported.

