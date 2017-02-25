Indian Trail councilwoman, daughter charged with assault

An Indian Trail councilwoman has been arrested and charged with assault after deputies say she got into a fight with her daughter.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Amy Renee Stanton was arrested around 11:42 a.m. Saturday morning at her Indian Trail home.

Her daughter, 22-year-old Jacklyn Stanton Chapman, who lives at the same home, was also arrested.

Both women were booked in the Union County jail Saturday afternoon and charged with simple assault.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the home for a domestic violence call, by Chapman, who was found at a neighbor's house.

Deputies reportedly found evidence of assault and said both women suffered minor injuries.

Stanton is listed as one of the six members of the Indian Trail town council.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.