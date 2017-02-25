‘Made my eyeballs sweat,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. says of NASCAR video of him and his dad

Dale Earnhardt watches son Dale Jr. get into his ACDelco Chevrolet for the NAPA Auto Parts 300 Saturday at Daytona International Speedway in 1998. (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his dad sit on the back of the latter’s transporter at Carquest 300 Grand National qualifications at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1998. (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted on Saturday that tears welled as he watched a video of him and his dad that NASCAR had just tweeted to its 3.15 million followers.

“Made my eyeballs sweat,” Earnhardt tweeted at 2:22 p.m. from Daytona Beach, Fla., where he will compete in Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500.

Earnhardt’s tweet includes an image of three tear drops and a link to NASCAR’s tweet and the 2-minute, 13-second video tribute. His dad drove the black No. 3 GM Goodwrench car.

NASCAR’s tweet @NASCAR includes the phrase “I can still remember every lesson he taught me.”

Made my eyeballs sweat ?? https://t.co/VUW02DSPox — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 25, 2017

The video is set to “My Old Man” by the Zac Brown Band @zacbrownband and begins with a clip of Dale Jr. as a boy interviewing his dad at Daytona International Speedway @DISupdates.

“What’s the question, dude?” dad asks with a smile.

“Well, um, how was the race?” Dale Jr. asks excitedly as he puts a mic up to him.

“Well it was hot, but it was fast,” Dale Earnhardt replies. “Just like you told me to go.”

“Did you draft a lot?”

“Yeah, I drafted just like you told me to before the race.”

"I can still remember every lesson he taught me."



"My Old Man" / @zacbrownband pic.twitter.com/PVeZjJiWUo — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 25, 2017

“Are you going to give me some money when I get home?” Dale Jr. asks, drawing laughter from people near him and his dad.

“I doubt it,” Dale Earnhardt replies with his characteristic quick wit. “You spent enough down here this week.”

By 4 p.m., the video tweet had drawn 3,500 likes on NASCAR’s Twitter account and 5,200 on Earnhardt’s.