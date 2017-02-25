Police: Gas leak at Maiden Middle after car crash

A gas leak is being repaired at Maiden Middle School after a car crashed into the school's gas line Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle lost control around 1:20 p.m. and ran into the gas line. Officers say the vehicle didn't hit the building, but the fence around the gas meter.

The crash caused a gas leak at the school. Police and fire were called to the scene but have since left.

Piedmont Natural Gas has been called in to fix the leak.

