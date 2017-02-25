Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested and booked early Saturday morning for public intoxication. He also faces one felony and two misdemeanor charges following an incident in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department’s arrest report, Mayfield was picked up for public intoxication at 2:56 a.m. and cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, felony fleeing the scene, and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Mayfield was released on bond early Saturday afternoon. His court hearing is set for Monday morning.

While the full details of the incident have not yet been released, Fayetteville Police sent CBS Sports the preliminary arrest report on Mayfield. Officer S. Brand was initially called to the scene to take an assault and battery report and explained Mayfield’s arrest as follows.

The party who flagged me down was yelling at a man, later identified as Baker Mayfield. I asked Mayfield to stop and talk to me. Mayfield stated he was trying to break up an altercation that had occurred prior to my arrival. I asked Mayfield to stay so I could take his statement for my report.

While talking to the other party involved, Mayfield was yelling profanities and was causing a scene. Mayfield was intoxicated. When he first came over to me, he had difficulty walking down a couple stairs. Mayfield’s speech was slurred and he had the odor of intoxicants coming from his person. The front of Mayfield’s clothing was covered in food. I told Mayfield to come over to me.

When I gave that command, Mayfield began to walk away from me. I repeatedly told him to stop. Mayfield then began to sprint away. I chased after him. Mayfield was tackled to the ground. While on the ground, I gave repeated orders for him to place his arms behind his back. Mayfield kept his arms locked tight and would not allow me to place his arms behind his back. I eventually forced Mayfield’s arm behind his back. I then placed him in handcuffs.

Oklahoma issued a brief statement Saturday morning: “We are aware of the matter and are learning the details. We don’t have any other information at this time.”

Exactly what actions OU will take moving forward are not yet known.

Mayfield has started the last two seasons at Oklahoma, throwing for nearly 4,000 yards with 46 touchdowns (six rushing) and eight interceptions in 2016 as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Heading into the 2017 season, Mayfield is one of the early leaders to win the Heisman at 13/2 odds. He was recently granted an additional year of eligibility.