Deputy involved in chain-reaction crash after helping disabled truck

A Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a chain-reaction crash Saturday morning after he stopped to help the driver of a disabled truck.

The crash happened Saturday around 9 a.m. along Brookshire Boulevard.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy saw a disabled truck in the left lane, turned on his lights and pulled over to help.

A white van pulled up behind the deputy and stopped. Another vehicle, a black Chrysler 300, slammed into the back of the white van - which knocked the van into the deputy's cruiser.

MEDIC was called out, but the sheriff's office said no one was transported for injuries.?

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.