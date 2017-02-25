Deputy involved in chain-reaction crash after helping disabled t - | WBTV Charlotte

Deputy involved in chain-reaction crash after helping disabled truck

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a chain-reaction crash Saturday morning after he stopped to help the driver of a disabled truck.

The crash happened Saturday around 9 a.m. along Brookshire Boulevard.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy saw a disabled truck in the left lane, turned on his lights and pulled over to help.

A white van pulled up behind the deputy and stopped. Another vehicle, a black Chrysler 300, slammed into the back of the white van - which knocked the van into the deputy's cruiser.

MEDIC was called out, but the sheriff's office said no one was transported for injuries.?

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly