Remembering Erica Parsons: Community gathers at service, burial Saturday afternoon

One day after what would have been her 19th birthday, Erica Parsons was laid to rest Saturday in Rowan County.

“Erica Parsons was born into this world and given a task that she neither asked for nor deserved." said Dr. Kenneth Lance during the service. "She has become a symbol in this community that now cannot help but take notice.”

The funeral was held at 2 pm at First Baptist Church in Salisbury with a graveside service following at West Lawn Memorial park in China Grove.

Parsons first came to the attention of the public in 2013 when her adoptive brother reported that she was missing from the family's home on Miller Chapel Road in Salisbury.

Jamie Parsons also told investigators that Erica had not been seen since November 2011.

A nationwide search involving several law enforcement agencies turned up no trace of the young girl. Rewards were offered, billboards posted, and Erica's adoptive parents even appeared on the Dr. Phil Show to say that they believed Erica was still alive.

In 2014 Erica's adoptive parents, Sandy and Casey Parsons, were convicted on federal fraud charges for continuing to accept federal adoption assistance money long after Erica had disappeared.

Investigators continued to try and find out what happened to Erica and were given new insight during the sentencing phase of the fraud proceedings when there was testimony that Erica had been frequently tortured by her adoptive family.

Jamie Parsons testified that Erica was forced to live in a closet, was given dog food to eat, had her fingers bent backward by her adoptive mother, and was beaten.

Sandy Parsons was given an eight-year sentence in federal prison, Casey was given ten years.

Last year, Sandy Parsons told investigators where Erica's remains could be found. He was taken out of prison and allowed to lead them to a shallow grave near some family property in South Carolina.

“Well, we want to give closure to the community because the community, we had always hoped for the best," said funeral director Brent Lyerly, who donated the services of his firm.

That hope for the best that Lyerly mentioned turned to bitter disappointment when those remains were found last September.

Since then the remains have been with the medical examiner, but now they’ve been released, clearing the way for today’s service.

And while members of Erica’s family were at the church, the service was designed for the community who, for more than three years, prayed for a resolution in this case.

Speakers at the funeral included Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, whose department led the investigation from the first day, Prevent Child Abuse Rowan Director Beth McKeithan who hopes that Erica’s tragic life and death will not have been in vain, Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds who performed the Chris Tomlin song ‘I Will Rise,' and the message was given by Dr. Lance.

During his remarks, Sheriff Auten talked about the toll the case had taken on him and the investigators. He said it was more difficult to talk about the death of Erica parsons than to speak of the death of his own father.

“It’s horrible that we lost a young child, but the true blessing is Heaven gained an angel," Auten said.

During a prayer, Guardian ad-Litem John Carlton thanked God for Erica's life.

“Pain and suffering that most of us do not even know, but what we do know for certain is that when Erica woke up after that tragic night of her death, she was face to face with you…face to face with a loving savior who welcomed her into his arms and told her never again will she suffer," Carlton said.

In closing, Dr. Lance reminded the community about the responsibility of caring for children, and saying that she had become a symbol of the struggle against child abuse.

"My faith teaches that if Erica Parsons creates within us a more attentive community, a more encouraging community, a more just community for every child of every race, of every background, of every religion, of every point of origin, then God has redeemed her tragedy," Dr. Lance added.

