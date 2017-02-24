One dead, two hurt in SW Charlotte shooting

One man is dead, two other people are injured after police say they were shot in southwest Charlotte Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. near the intersection of Yorkdale Drive and Spring Creek Lane, which is in the Olde Whitehall neighborhood off of S. Tryon Street.

Medic confirmed that three people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

Early Saturday morning, police said 22-year-old Bryan Ja’Quan Thompson died at the hospital.

Thompson's grandfather said his grandson was turning his life around, after having been in trouble in the past.

Terrell Rogers said Thompson, known as B.J., was a close friend, and that he is devastated by this news.

"[He was] someone who was trying to get his life back on track, someone who was trying to push forward and be positive with everything going on. It's definitely a tough time out here," Rogers said.

The names of the other victims have not been released.

The father of one of those victims said his son is expected to survive. When he was talking with WBTV, he said he was still cleaning up the blood from the shooting off of his garage floor, which is where this all happened.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if any suspects are being sought.

Rogers said he has many unanswered questions, and wants to know why his friend's killer did this.

"If you're willing to take someone's life, one day you're definitely going to have to meet your own maker," Rogers said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Morales is the lead detective assigned to the case.

The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

