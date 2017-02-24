Vigil held for East Meck student shot, killed at party

Friday afternoon, dozens of East Mecklenburg High School students gathered at the football stadium for their friend who once played on the field.

According to police, 18-year-old Chris Allen was shot and killed at a house party Sunday night. East Meck junior, Meredith Mcgarity, says it's been a tough week at school.

“I’m used to seeing him every day in the hallway. And him just not being there anymore is terrible,” she said.

Members of the football team, along with Allen's family, released balloons in his honor.

"Everybody loved him. I just can't believe he's gone," Mcgarity said.

The crowd then walked to the Baptist Church next door where a vigil was held for Allen.

“He was a great person. He always knew how to make you laugh and make you smile even when you didn’t want to,” Mcgarity said.

Thursday morning, police arrested 22-year-old Carlos Olguin and charged him with murder in Allen's death. Investigators believe the two were involved in some type of argument with a larger group at the party.

Allen's friend, Adam July, is glad to see Olguin behind bars.

“He can’t hurt any more families or hurt anybody anymore," he said. "I’m glad my friend Chris will get his justice.”

