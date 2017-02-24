CIAA, Coca-Cola help Samaritan's Feet give shoes to CMS students

More than 700 Merry Oaks Elementary students received brand new shoes at a shoe distribution event hosted by Samaritan’s Feet.

Volunteers with Coca-Cola and the CIAA spent time with each student by washing their feet and placing a new pair of socks and shoes on them. Manny Ohonme, the president and CEO of Samaritan's Feet says the CIAA asked the organization what it could do to help lift its footprint and imprint love and compassion in the community.

So Ohonme picked a Title I school to benefit from the shoe distribution.

“Washing people's feet demonstrates servanthood. To remind them that if you want to be great in life, you got to understand the purpose of serving,” he said.

Ohonme said most people in Charlotte don't realize 20% of children in Mecklenburg County live in poverty. Merry Oaks alone has over 89% of students on free and reduced lunch.

"If they cannot afford food, for sure they're parents are struggling to provide shoes for them," said Ohonme.

“We don't know the person's feet we wash in there,” said Ohonme. "That boy or that girl may be a future doctor, a future lawyer, a future engineer, maybe even a future principal or the president of our country. So the beauty of all we do is bigger than the shoes. It's about inspiring hope and reminding kids that they are our future and they can do great things."

Ohonme started Samaritan's Feet in 2003. He received his first pair of shoes from a missionary as a child in Nigeria.

Those shoes allowed him to learn and play basketball, ultimately earning him a sports scholarship in the U.S. Ohonme said that one act of kindness is the reason he created the foundation.

“There's over 1.5 billion people in the world today that are affected with diseases that come into the feet and 2.2 billion can't afford shoes,” said Ohonme. “Just in Charlotte alone last year, about 10,000 kids in the greater Charlotte area were served by Samaritan's Feet. We served almost 7 million kids around the world. The reality is we live in a world that's so divided and full of hatred and the only thing that's going to be long lasting in our time today is by showing compassion and love. We're depositing something in the hearts of some of these kids today. That's what Samaritan’s Feet is doing all over the world and across America.”

If you want to volunteer your team, school, company or church, check out Samaritan's Feet here.

