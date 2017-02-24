Sick again

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

For the second straight day, kids at McClintock Middle school were dropping from the heat. CMS says the heating system is running when it shouldn’t, causing 2 dozen kids and one teacher to feel faint and nauseated. Kids are certainly more susceptible than adults, but twice in two days makes you wonder.

Charlotte Douglas Airport is having animal problems. A plane hit a deer on the runway last week, then today, a flight on departure ran into a flock of birds, causing a quick turnaround and a safe landing. Passengers were routed to alternate flights.

A man arrested police say he robbed two different south Charlotte banks then leading police on a chase. 36-year-old Casner Cooper, Junior was caught when he crashed his car into a tree.

A reminder about lane closures on I-77 throughout the weekend—check WBTV.com for the latest detours as crews work on the bridge at Oaklawn and remove the pedestrian bridge near LaSalle.

Have a safe weekend and enjoy the continuation of our February spring.

