Man arrested in northeast Charlotte kidnapping, shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (Joe Marusak/The Charlotte Observer) - A man wanted in a kidnapping and shooting at a home in northeast Charlotte turned himself in at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Tevin Chevez Brewer, 26, of Charlotte is accused of forcing his way into a home early Thursday in the 800 block of Thera Drive, off West Craighead Road.

Police said Brewer took cash from a man he knew in the home, hit the man in the head and forced a woman he knew to leave with him.

Once outside, Brewer is accused of firing shots at the home before driving away. Police said they found the female victim unharmed near her home.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police obtained warrants charging Brewer with first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun, possession of firearm by felon, discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault on a female and first-degree kidnapping.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.