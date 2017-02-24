Man charged for assault, breaking and entering, larceny at Colony Garden Apartments

On Friday, Salisbury Police arrested Tyler Aaimer Spencer Nichols, age 17 of the 600 block of Statesville Boulevard, on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, four counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and three counts of larceny.

Nichols turned himself in to Salisbury Police when the warrants were issued. Nichols was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

According to the report, Nichols was involved in an incident on Tuesday when police were called to 641 Statesville Blvd (Colony Garden Apartments) around 12:30 am in reference to a breaking and entering into a vehicle.

While on the way, officers were told that shots had been fired at that location. When police arrived they the found Johnnie Faulkner, age 43, sitting on the ground with several stab wounds to his neck, head, and back.

Faulkner was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

During the investigation it was found that Faulkner confronted Nichols after finding Nichols breaking into his car. Nichols reportedly stabbed Faulkner.

Faulkner fired his gun at Nichols before Nichols fled into the woods.

Police later discovered that several other cars were broken into in the apartment complex that night. The property from those break-ins was recovered at the scene.

Nichols has a first appearance in court on Monday.

