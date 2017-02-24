Person hospitalized after shooting in East Spencer

One person was hospitalized after they were shot in Rowan County Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. on Grant Street in East Spencer. Officials said the victim was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting or said if anyone was taken into custody.

