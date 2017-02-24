One killed in crash on I-485 near Ballantyne

A person was killed in a traffic accident on I-485 near Ballantyne in south Charlotte Friday.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on the I-485 outer loop near Rea Road, which is exit 59. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released. Officials have not said if any other injuries were reported.

Firefighters said I-485 was closed while emergency crews worked the scene. From WBTV's Sky3, two vehicles appeared to be damaged in the grassy median.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

