Person suspected of robbing bank crashes into tree in south Charlotte

A person crashed into a tree after reportedly robbing a bank in south Charlotte, according to officials.

The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank on the 2900 block of South Boulevard.

Police said the person suspected of robbing the bank then crashed a vehicle into a tree on the 2800 block of Phillips Avenue, near the intersection of Barringer Drive.

The person's name has not been released. There is no word if he or she was injured in the crash.

No further information has been made available.

