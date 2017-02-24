Body found in Lincolnton ID'd as woman missing since 2015

Investigators have identified a body found in a wooded area in Lincoln County Wednesday as a woman reported missing in 2015.

Patricia Linn Loveless was reported missing by a friend in March 2015. Police said she was known to "routinely walked down East Main Street and North General’s Blvd frequenting businesses in these areas."

Loveless' body, which police said Wednesday had likely been there for years, was found in an isolated area near Hollice Henderson Road around 11 a.m. A public works crew working on a sewer line made the discovery.

Lincolnton police and the SBI, who are handling the investigation, had a large area roped off along the roadway and into the woods.

An autopsy performed Friday confirmed the body found was Loveless. Investigators said items found at the scene also matched items she bought the day she disappeared.

Officials said the cause of death has not been determined, adding they have no evidence at this time to indicate the death is "suspicious in nature."

No further information has been released.

