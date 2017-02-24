Man comes home from work to find two Camaros stolen

A Rowan County man tells deputies that when he got home from work late on Wednesday night, he was missing not one, but two Chevrolet Camaros.

According to the report, the man, who lives in the 1100 block of Safrit Road, found that he was missing his 1978 model black Camaro and his 1985 model yellow Camaro.

The man had been away for some time working an out of town job. He last saw the cars on his property on August 21 of last year.

The two cars were listed at a total value of $7000.

Anyone with information on the theft of the two cars is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700.

