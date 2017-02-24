North Hills students pack 26,000 meals to fight hunger

Students in a school in Salisbury took a break from the books to fill little bags and big boxes on Friday. It was a huge undertaking to prepare 26,000 meals that will go to feed the hungry.

In a way it was an altruistic assembly line, but also something the kids really enjoyed. The students were packing meals for Feed The Hunger.

“It’s just mind blowing," said student Abbey Deaton, "and makes you want to think, what can a county do or even a state?”

But this is one school, all in.

Administrators said that students at North Hills Christian School had become inspired to make a difference.

“It’s amazing, just amazing." said faculty member Constance McGrail. "26,000 meals, we had a goal of 12,000, we went from about 10,000 on Thursday to 26,000 on Friday, so it was just that much going on our student’s hearts to give.”

If you look at what they’re packing, it may not look very appetizing, but it’s actually a very carefully planned meal that goes in a bag.

“There’s four ingredients in these meal packets, said Feed The Hunger staffer Scott Hahn. "The first ingredient that we put in is dehydrated vegetables, the second ingredient that we put in is protein, in this case a soy protein, the third ingredient is a vitamin power that has twenty different vitamins and minerals in it, the last ingredient is the most popular food in all the world and it’s rice.”

The non-profit Feed The Hunger organizes these events. The food that was packed on Friday is going to fight hunger in Haiti.

The inspiration for this activity was a sober statistic the students learned recently.

“16,000 children a day die from hunger related illnesses in our world every single day, and that really moved our students." McGrail added.

“The way that God can just come in and move so many people in a school or a county to come and give so much for people who don’t have enough, it’s awesome to just think about and process in your mind," said Deaton.

And the process in place at North Hills on Friday will be completed in about three months when the bags become lifesaving meals.

