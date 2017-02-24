Are you already planning your perfect spring break trip? After the craziness of the holidays and the New Year, all you want is a week to vacation and relax! While you’re planning your spring break trip, don’t forget you need a reliable ride! To get you to the vacation you’ve been dreaming about, get a cheap used car in Charlotte!

Get a cheap used car for spring break!

At our used car dealership in Charlotte, we offer handfuls of pre-owned cars that have been put through thorough safety inspections and have been all cleaned up. Among these pre-owned cars is our selection of bargain used cars. Our bargain used cars in Charlotte are all priced under $10,000! You can save BIG on our cheap used cars in Charlotte. Some of our bargain used cars include:

Used 2005 Toyota Corolla CE Auto Sedan (Stk #: 7250248A) - $7,495*

If you’re heading out on the road for your spring break trip, you want to get behind the wheel of a car that’s fuel efficient. This used Toyota will save you stops at the gas station because it gets 30 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway. The front bucket seats make for a comfortable ride. Your passengers in the back seat will be comfortable with over 35 inches of legroom and 53.5 inches of shoulder room.

Used 2010 Toyota Corolla Auto LE Sedan (Stk #: 7440159A) - $7,995*

Heading to the beach for your spring break? Bring your friends and load up in this Charlotte used Toyota! The cloth seats will make for a comfortable ride on your way to the coast. The trunk supplies 12 cubic feet of cargo space for towels, coolers, chairs, and umbrellas! You and your friends will have fun on the drive listening to the AM/FM radio, MP3 player, and CD player!

Used 2010 Chevrolet Impala LT Sedan (Stk #: 7440169A) - $8,995*

Are you planning on visiting family for a week? Impress your relatives by arriving in a pristine used Chevy Impala. This used car in Charlotte has front dual zone A/C, remote keyless entry, fully automatic headlights, and cruise control. This used Chevy is Gold Check Certified with a 6 month/6,000 mile Limited Warranty!

Used 2008 Honda Accord I4 Auto EX Sedan (Stk #: 7440153A) - $8,995*

Boasting a Bold Beige Metallic exterior color and ivory interior, this used Honda will add some brightness to your spring break wherever you go. If you decide to have a “staycation” this spring break, this used Honda will get you to every attraction or event you’ve planned! Take in some of the fresh spring air with the power moonroof. Bring the kids along and have peace of mind thanks to safety features like traction control and ABS brakes.

Charlotte used cars boost your spring break!

Don’t miss out on any fun or chance to relax this spring break with a cheap used car in Charlotte! If you’re interested in purchasing a pre-owned car, give us a call and schedule a test drive! (888) 883-3797!

