Learn how to handle car recalls

As we know, nothing in life is perfect. Unfortunately, products are sometimes with flaws and defects. In the automotive industry, when a defect is found in a car the manufacture issues a safety recall. Automotive manufacturers issue car recalls when vehicles are made with a defect or a component is not up to federal regulation. In the instance that your N Charlotte Toyota is recalled, it’s important to know what to do and how to handle it!

Tips for Dealing with Car Recalls

The first step to dealing with a recall is to be informed. When an automotive manufacturer issues a safety recall, they will send out letters to all those affected. In the letters, will be important information about the recall and what you should do next.

This federally mandated letter will include all the information you need about the recall, including how you should proceed. The letter will list all of the vehicles affected by that specific recall. It will also explain what the recall is for, and the potential risks because of it. They disclose the warning signs of the defect so you know what to look out for while behind the wheel of your N Charlotte Toyota.

In the letter, the manufacturer describes how they plan to repair your N Charlotte Toyota and make it safe again. They will explain the type of repair that will be made. This mailing also includes instructions on how to get your N Charlotte Toyota repaired, like who to contact and schedule auto repairs with.

When you’re first informed about a car recall, don’t panic! A majority of the time, a car recall does not mean you are in immediate danger. However, you should not neglect having your vehicle repaired and the defect taken care of. There’s no need to put off having the car recall taken care of – especially since repairs are free! Recent car recalls, eight years or sooner, are taken care of by the manufacturer at no cost to you.

Automotive manufacturers are required to fix defects for free! So, if you’re worried about footing a big bill at our Toyota Service Center - don’t! We’ve got you covered when it comes to manufacturer recall repairs. Make sure to bring in your recall letter when you come in, just so there’s no confusion!

If you haven’t received a letter, but you’re curious to see about any recalls, you can check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website! The NHTSA keeps an up to date list of automotive safety recalls, dating back to the past 15 years. This helpful resource also keeps a current list of safety recalls on child car seats, car tires, and other equipment.

It's important to make sure your car is going to protect you and your loved ones on the road.

