Shop for the best family cars near Charlotte!

Two Toyota cars make the list of best family cars

When it comes to car buying, it can get kind of difficult for those with families. Not only do you need a car with space, but you’re also looking for the best safety systems, convenience features, and most affordable price tag. Luckily, Kelley Blue Book took all of the work out of the search for you and narrowed it down to the 12 best family cars for 2017!

New Toyota Tops List for Best Family Cars

KBB recently released their 12 Best Family Cars of 2017 – and Toyota made the list twice! Finding their spots among the rest, the 2017 Toyota Sienna and 2017 Toyota Highlander are some of the best family cars on the market. If you’re searching for a car that’s going to cater to your crazy life, take a look at the Toyota Sienna or the Toyota Highlander near Charlotte!

When divided into their categories and organized by highest sales volume, the 2017 Toyota Sienna claimed first place for the best minivan! The original Swagger Wagon is the perfect ride for those with little ones because of its spacious seating, ample cargo space, and plethora of convenience features.

The 2017 Toyota Sienna near Charlotte can seat up to eight, putting your children in the second row captain’s chairs and 60/40 split third-row seat.

Even behind the third row is almost 40 cubic feet of cargo space.

Driving the new Toyota Sienna is a breeze thanks to features like the rear power sliding doors, available Blu-ray Entertainment system, and Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.

According to KBB, the 2017 Toyota Sienna is one of the simplest minivans to install and uninstall car seats because of the easily accessible LATCH tethers and anchors.

Moms and dads are also choosing the 2017 Toyota Highlander for their favorite family ride. This Toyota SUV near Charlotte can seat up to eight people, making it easy for you to take the whole team to soccer practice. The 2017 Toyota Highlander now comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense P. This advanced safety system includes features like:

Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert

Blind Spot Monitor

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

As far as highest sales volume, the 2017 Toyota Highlander takes the cake for best three-row SUV. Drivers love the new Toyota Highlander because it’s incredibly practical while looking ever-so stylish. Available in colors like Celestial Silver Metallic and Ooh La La Rouge Mica, this new Toyota is sure to turn heads. For 2017, the Toyota Highlander got a bit of a facelift! In fact, the 2017 Toyota Highlander has a whole new front fascia with a more aggressive front grille and redesigned headlights.

Shop for the best family cars near Charlotte!

Toyota of N Charlotte offers a lot of vehicles that are great for your family:

Toyota RAV4 – a roomy and high-tech Toyota SUV.

Toyota Prius v – the largest member of the Toyota Prius family.

Toyota Camry – a spacious sedan with seating for up to five and named best-selling car in America for over a decade.

Find the best car for YOUR family at our new Toyota dealership near Charlotte! We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road.

Return Home