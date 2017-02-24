Shop for the best family cars near Charlotte!

When it comes to car buying, it can get kind of difficult for those with families. Not only do you need a car with space, but you’re also looking for the best safety systems, convenience features, and most affordable price tag. Luckily, Kelley Blue Book took all of the work out of the search for you and narrowed it down to the 12 best family cars for 2017!
KBB recently released their 12 Best Family Cars of 2017 – and Toyota made the list twice! Finding their spots among the rest, the 2017 Toyota Sienna and 2017 Toyota Highlander are some of the best family cars on the market. If you’re searching for a car that’s going to cater to your crazy life, take a look at the Toyota Sienna or the Toyota Highlander near Charlotte!
When divided into their categories and organized by highest sales volume, the 2017 Toyota Sienna claimed first place for the best minivan! The original Swagger Wagon is the perfect ride for those with little ones because of its spacious seating, ample cargo space, and plethora of convenience features.
Moms and dads are also choosing the 2017 Toyota Highlander for their favorite family ride. This Toyota SUV near Charlotte can seat up to eight people, making it easy for you to take the whole team to soccer practice. The 2017 Toyota Highlander now comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense P. This advanced safety system includes features like:
As far as highest sales volume, the 2017 Toyota Highlander takes the cake for best three-row SUV. Drivers love the new Toyota Highlander because it’s incredibly practical while looking ever-so stylish. Available in colors like Celestial Silver Metallic and Ooh La La Rouge Mica, this new Toyota is sure to turn heads. For 2017, the Toyota Highlander got a bit of a facelift! In fact, the 2017 Toyota Highlander has a whole new front fascia with a more aggressive front grille and redesigned headlights.
Toyota of N Charlotte offers a lot of vehicles that are great for your family:
Find the best car for YOUR family at our new Toyota dealership near Charlotte! We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road.
Toyota of North Charlotte
13429 Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC, just off I-77
Phone:
888.883.3797
Web:
www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.