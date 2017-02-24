Weddington HS principal accused of falsifying mileage reimbursement forms

The Weddington High School principal is accused of turning in falsified or inflated mileage reimbursement forms.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said Friday that 45-year-old Kimberly Gayle Andrews faces a felony charge for obtaining property by false pretenses.

The charge follows a criminal investigation.

Deputies say they filed a report a week after determining the mileage reimbursement forms were falsified. Andrews was arrested at her home Friday.

The questionable forms were submitted between July and December 2016.

Union County Schools says Andrews has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Andrews was hired in July 2016.

