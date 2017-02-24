Meck Co manager holds press conference on handling of pap smear results

Four county employees no longer work for the county regarding the handling of pap smear results, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said during a press conference Friday afternoon.

The announcement comes days after the public learned nearly 200 patients who participated in the county’s cervical cancer screening program last year were not informed of their abnormal test results for as long as eight months.

Diorio maintains her office intends to be open and transparent when addressing how health department employees mishandled Pap smear test result notifications.

"As of today, 90 percent impacted have been notified. Public health investigators are in the field and continue trying to contact the 20 women we have not been able to reach," she said."My primary concern was and still is notifying all women impacted, making sure they knew their results, and received follow-up treatment as needed."

Diorio told reporters four who handled tests and results no longer work for Mecklenburg County.

County health director Dr.Marcus Plescia said based on the information they've received, the women needed to be found should be OK, depending on the medical attention they seek.

"These women all need treatment that's very, very important," he said. "I don't want to under-emphasize that, but all of the conditions that are there as long as these women receive care, in the future they should be fine."

Commissioner Vilma Leake, who was at the news conference, said phone calls and letters can only so far in finding the missing 20 women.

"My thing is to knock on doors. If they robbed a bank, we could find them. So let’s find these people," Leake told reporters.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department says they have made changes in "personnel, procedures and more" since the mishandling of the cervical cancer screens that left patients uninformed.

Diorio told commissioners behind closed doors Jan. 10 that Pap smear notifications from public health clinics were not sent to a number of women – mostly poor and Hispanic, some undocumented – who needed follow-up care or counseling because of abnormal results, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Some commissioners said it was their understanding that the problem was to be kept secret.

