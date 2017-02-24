One seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

One seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was seriously injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Friday morning.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of Audrey Street. 

Medic says they took one person to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition. 

A recent high-school graduate said she tended to the victim and applied pressure to the wound.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating. 

