One seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting

One person was seriously injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Friday morning.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of Audrey Street.

Medic says they took one person to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition.

A recent high-school graduate said she tended to the victim and applied pressure to the wound.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.