No charges for Rock Hill nightclub owner in last month's deadly shooting

The Waxhaw Police Department first reported about a bear sighting just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Cureton area.More >>
The Waxhaw Police Department first reported about a bear sighting just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Cureton area.More >>
According to Cheraw Police Department, Andrew Chavis shot a 15-year-old in his family after a argument. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of West Green Street.More >>
According to Cheraw Police Department, Andrew Chavis shot a 15-year-old in his family after a argument. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of West Green Street.More >>
According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, family members said that Dakota Aaron Coleman, 15, had left his home on Crawley Dale Street in Morganton between 11:30 p.m. Friday night and 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, family members said that Dakota Aaron Coleman, 15, had left his home on Crawley Dale Street in Morganton between 11:30 p.m. Friday night and 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
The mother of the prison sergeant killed at a North Carolina prison last month has a request for those who run the state’s prisons:More >>
The mother of the prison sergeant killed at a North Carolina prison last month has a request for those who run the state’s prisons:More >>
In only its second outing in the famed Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, the Kannapolis based Haas Formula One race team had both cars to earn points by finishing in the top 10.More >>
In only its second outing in the famed Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, the Kannapolis based Haas Formula One race team had both cars to earn points by finishing in the top 10.More >>