No charges for Rock Hill nightclub owner in last month's deadly shooting

A Rock Hill nightclub owner will not be charged for fatally shooting a 27-year-old man in January, York County deputies announced Friday.

According to officials, Christopher Elkins was shot around 1 a.m. Jan 15 at The Hideaway Club along Baskins Road in Rock Hill. Elkins was transported to Carolina’s Medical Center in Charlotte where he died from his injury.

"After a thorough review of the facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting, both the Sheriff’s Office and the Solicitor’s office concluded that the shooting was a justified act of legal self-defense," Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

Officials said Elkins and several other people were involved in an altercation. They were asked to leave the club and were escorted to the parking lot by employees.

A short time later, Elkins reportedly tried to re-enter the club and was stopped by the 76-year-old business owner, where Elkins reportedly assaulted the owner.

As a result, the owner pulled out a gun and fatally shot him.

Tolson said after weighing accounts of more than 40 witnesses, it was determined that the owner "was unlawfully assaulted" by Elkins.

PREVIOUS ARTICLES:

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.