Steve Crump highlights African-American History breakfast in Salisbury

WBTV reporter and award winning documentarian Steve Crump was the keynote speaker at the annual African-American History breakfast at the Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury on Friday.

It was the 24th annual event that honors the contributions of African-Americans to the history of the United States.

Special music was provided by Joe Ponds, Phyllis Partee, and Rebecca Stinson.

Dr. Catrelia Hunter gave the invocation.

Crump spoke about his experiences of being a broadcast journalist and filmmaker for more than thirty years.

