McClintock Middle School students sickened second day in a row

Students at McClintock Middle School were sickened again Friday a day after at a dozen students were reportedly sick Thursday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says about 20 students were sick Friday, and the district is unable to pinpoint why. The school says all after-school activities will continue, as well as the show "Annie" that was planned.

CMS said Thursday, it appeared the sickness was due to the temperature inside the school.

Officials said that a virus may be the root of Friday's sickness. They said that CMS is working with the Mecklenburg County Health Department's Communicable Disease and Environmental Health Divisions to determine if there is a virus going around the school. They said the 6th grade wing of the building will be cleaned this weekend to try to make things safe.

“I am worried because they didn’t tell us what it is and if the kids are falling out and it’s not addressed, then it’s gonna spread and it’s a little bit concerning,” said parent Crystal Combs.

One parent left upset Friday, saying her daughter was sick Thursday and is now has a fever.

.@CharMeckSchools McClintock parent leaves upset child sick yesterday & sick today. Daughter has fever @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/FNgyEbGKQN — Dedrick Russell WBTV (@dedrickrussell) February 24, 2017

Harriet Dahn, a mother at McClintock, said she got a call from the school and it frightened her. This was the message.

"My child passed out and I need to come pick her up," she said. "It's an emergency. I was praying to God that nothing really happened to my child - nothing serious."

Dahn said the heat was on at the school today and students were wearing long sleeve shirts. Dahn believes that's when students might have gotten overheated.

CMS did send this message to parents Thursday:

"Charlotte fire and medic responded and treated a dozen students, transporting two to the hospital as a precautionary measure at the request of their parents. The students reported symptoms of feeling dizzy and lightheaded; one student fainted. We are working to determine the exact cause of the illness. At this time it appears to be heat related due to warmer temperatures. CMS facilities crews will continue to check the school building this evening."

School dismissal proceeded as normal and afterschool activities still took place, as scheduled.

At newer schools like McClintock, crews can control the heat from the central office, that's why some believe there must have been a malfunction at the school.

